x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
West Hartford

Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in West Hartford: Police

The crash happened in the area of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Credit: FOX61

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in West Hartford, police said. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and North Main Street, a heavily trafficked area of town with stores and restaurants, according to police.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines 

The area is closed to all traffic at this time, police said. They ask that drivers avoid the area and said they expect the closure to last several hours. 

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time. 

This is a developing story.

RELATED: 2 people killed in wrong-way crash in Haddam; police seek witnesses

RELATED: Memorial Day weekend was the start of the '100 deadliest days'

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

More Videos

In Other News

Oil prices surged to a 13-year-high