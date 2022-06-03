Pedestrian killed after struck by vehicle in West Hartford: Police

The crash happened in the area of North Main Street and Farmington Avenue. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in West Hartford, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and North Main Street, a heavily trafficked area of town with stores and restaurants, according to police.

The area is closed to all traffic at this time, police said. They ask that drivers avoid the area and said they expect the closure to last several hours.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing story.

Incident update: The accident at North Main St. and Farmington Ave. involved a pedestrian who sustained fatal injuries. The area will remain closed for several hours. We are asking the public to please try and avoid the area while we investigate the incident. — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) June 3, 2022

