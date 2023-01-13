Public called on in helping find car involved in fatal West Hartford hit-and-run

Eugenia Yurovsky, 89 of West Hartford, was the victim of this incident in December 2022.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford Police Department is asking for help identifying the vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed an 89-year-old woman.

Police said their personnel has been actively investigating the incident since December 20, 2022, on Boulevard near Whiting Lane, which killed Eugenia Yurovsky of West Hartford.

From their investigation, police said evidence suggests a 2010 to 2015 GMC Terrain with some front-end damage was in the area where the collision occurred. The vehicle also may be light-colored.

Pictured below in their tweet is an example of the possible car involved:

The incident is actively being investigated by the West Hartford Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team.

If anyone has information about this incident, you're asked to contact West Hartford police at (860) 570-8967 or whpsdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

