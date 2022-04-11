x
West Hartford

Part of Albany Avenue in West Hartford shut down after crash, report of shots fired

A crash in West Hartford has shut down Albany Avenue in both directions Friday morning.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Albany Avenue between Colony Road and Prospect Avenue in West Hartford is closed both ways after a crash and a report of shots fired. 

Steele Road at Asylum Road is also closed as well. 

West Hartford police said they were called to the west side of the University of St. Joseph's campus around 2:20 a.m. 

Police also responded to a rollover, single-car crash on Albany Avenue near Bainton Road which they said may be connected to the initial report of gunfire. 

The driver of the car was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area as the investigation continues. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov

This is a developing story.  

