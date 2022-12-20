Pedestrian killed in West Hartford hit and run: Police

Police said the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene and has not yet been located.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are responding to a pedestrian struck on Tuesday evening.

Police said there is a current road closure on Boulevard at Whiting Lane during the investigation. No further information was made available at this time.

This is a developing story and a FOX61 crew is on the scene. Check back for updates.

