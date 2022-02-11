x
West Hartford

West Hartford police to start wearing body cameras

They recently purchased 140 body cameras from Axon, and they intend to have all officers interacting with the public, including the chief of police, wear a camera.
Credit: FOX61

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford police department will soon go out on patrol with new body cameras.

The department will start its body-worn camera program on Monday. They recently purchased 140 body cameras from Axon, and they intend to have all officers interacting with the public, including the chief of police, wear a camera.

This move was to comply with the state's Police Accountability Bill. West Hartford police also see the addition of body cameras as a vehicle to establish more transparency and trust between officers and citizens.

The department already has in-car cameras that have been in use since 2013. There are plans to upgrade those car cameras to the Axon Fleet 3 system.

Credit: West Hartford Police Department

