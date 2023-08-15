'Pooch plunge' in West Hartford scheduled for Aug. 21

The event is a fundraiser for a permanent dog park in West Hartford.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The dogs of West Hartford have something to look forward to, the annual Pooch Plunge is scheduled for Monday, August 21.

Dog owners can bring their dogs for a swim at the Beachland Park pool in West Hartford from 4 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. and the cost is $15. More than 100 dogs are expected to dive in and enjoy their time in the water. The rain date is Aug. 22.

The event is sponsored by the West Hartford Dog Park Coalition, the Town of West Hartford, Daley Pawz, Uberdog, Pet Supplies Plus, and Keating Insurance.

The event is a fundraiser for a permanent dog park in West Hartford which is the goal of the WHDPC. A temporary dog park operates at 100 Mayflower Street.

“Dogs bring joy to our lives, and this is a joyful event. We always get a fantastic turnout, and we appreciate the support of the Town and our corporate sponsors,” said David Coleman, co-president of the WHDPC. "The Pooch Plunge, our largest fundraiser of the year, is intended to gather momentum for a permanent dog park in town. We look forward to this dog day afternoon.

Attendees can pay by cash or Venmo at the pool or pay in advance via Eventbrite. All dog owners will be required to sign a liability waiver prior to entering the pool area.

