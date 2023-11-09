West Hartford schools investigating after teacher allegedly speaks racial slur in front of students

A teacher allegedly spoke the ‘N’ word out loud to a black student after a lesson on inappropriate language and class rules.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — For Che’La’Mora’ Hardy and her son, this was their first year in a new community. They moved to West Hartford and enrolled her 13 year old at Sedgwick Middle School. But just three days into the new year, her son came home distraught. “He told me that a teacher in conversation with him had used the hard ‘ER’ and she also used the ‘A’ version of that racial slur,” said Hardy.

A teacher allegedly spoke the ‘N’ word out loud to a black student after a lesson on inappropriate language and class rules. “The kids were stunned and all silent in the classroom and she said yeah I know you are all surprised that I said the word but I can say it, I’m a teacher, you can’t because you are students,” alleged Hardy.

The teacher has been removed from the classroom while the district investigates. Superintendent Paul Vicinus said a statement that reads, in part, “…while we will not prejudge the outcome, the serious nature of the incident may merit suspension and/or termination.”

“She needs to be removed. And when I say removed I mean terminated,” said Hardy. The incident was a hot topic at a recent board of ed meeting. “Although we have done extensive training to create school environments that are inclusive and equity driven, we know that our work is never done,” said West Hartford Board of Education Chair Lorna Farquharson.

Hardy said she feels like her son was profiled. She says just seeing the teacher’s name remain on the door outside the classroom triggers him. “This is a 13 year old boy. Most people don’t even speak up when they are adults. I’m super proud of my son. If any lesson needs to be had here it’s to speak up,” said Hardy.

And while the community waits for the results of this investigation to be announced, community partners like the West Hartford Human Rights Coalition are also getting involved. They are vowing to work with district leadership to continue to build a respectful and inclusive educational environment.

Matt Caron is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at mcaron@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.