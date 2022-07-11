West Hartford shooting suspect taken into custody, charged; Police

Police had been searching for Barnes for multiple days, after a shooting that happened on the western side of the University of Saint Joseph campus on Albany Avenue.

CONNECTICUT, USA — West Hartford police have arrested the suspect in a shooting on a university campus early Friday morning.

Officials 22-year-old Darnell Barnes was taken into custody Sunday night.

Members of the WHPD Detective Division served an active warrant stemming from a shooting on the University of Saint Joseph campus early Friday morning. The victim of that shooting crashed their vehicle shortly after the shooting.

Barnes has been charged with assault, reckless endangerment, evading responsibility, criminal mischief and assault with a vehicle.

Barnes is currently being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

Police had been searching for Barnes for multiple days after a shooting that happened on the western side of the University of Saint Joseph campus on Albany Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Friday.

Police had responded to the area on the report of shots fired. Officers then also responded to a rollover, single-car crash on Albany Avenue near Bainton Road which they later confirmed is connected to the initial report of gunfire.

The driver of the car was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, officials said. The driver also suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

In a Facebook post, Massachusetts police said they were helping with the search. They deployed numerous officers and units, along with local police, searching for Barnes, believed to be from Hartford.

Police said West Hartford investigators placed Barnes in the Blanford, Russell area of Massachusetts.

Mass. found Barnes' vehicle, a black Nissan Pathfinder with New Mexico plates, on the western side of the Mass Pike in Blandford.

When Mass. State Police Special Tactical Operations made an attempt to approach the vehicle, they found that Barnes was not inside. No guns were found in the vehicle as well.

Massachusetts police said they did not locate Barnes at the Mass Pike, but would continue to work with West Hartford police in their search.

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

---

