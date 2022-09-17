West Hartford child falls from third-story window

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford three-year-old fell from a third-floor window on Farmington Ave Saturday evening.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the condition of the toddler.

West Hartford police and fire responded.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has further information, please contact the West Hartford Police Department.

