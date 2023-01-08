West Hartford's Toy Chest closing

The owner and two long time employees have decided to retire.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A West Hartford institution is closing after 66 years of serving the public. The owner of the Toy Chest on Farmington Avenue told customers the news Friday according to WeHa.com.

The store started a 50% off sale Saturday according to the story.

The owner and two long time employees had decided to retire.

WeHa.com said the store had been at three locations, all on Farmington Avenue since it opened under it's original owners in 1956.

The current owner, Marilyn Caruso, has owned it since 1989.

