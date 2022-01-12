Thieves stuff trash bags full of merchandise from West Hartford Macy's, Ulta: police

According to officials, four suspects entered the Macy's store Tuesday afternoon and stuffed trash bags full of items from the store.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are looking for multiple suspects they said stole trash bags worth of merchandise from Macy's and Ulta.

Officials said the robbery happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday. According to officials, Macy's Loss Prevention reported four suspects who entered the store with large black garbage backs and began filling them with items.

A Loss Prevention officer tried to intervene and wound up struggling with one of the suspects. Police said at that point, one of the suspects reached for his waistband, implying he was armed.

The officer stepped back and the suspects then fled the area.

Minutes later, the Ulta store located just across the street from the mall reported a similar theft.

According to witnesses, three suspects entered the store with garbage bags as well and stole a large number of fragrances.

The suspects then drove from the scene in a dark gray Toyota Highlander that was not located. Ulta reported that they had been alerted by their Waterbury store that they had a similar theft at their store around 3:30 p.m.

No one at the Macy's store or Ulta were injured, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203.

