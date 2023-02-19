Wethersfield Police investigate after pedestrian struck by car

Berlin Turnpike is currently closed from the Wells Road off-ramp to the area of Arrow Road, while the crash is being investigated.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Sunday.

At around 7:55 p.m., Police received a report that a pedestrian was struck by a car on the Berlin Turnpike northbound in the area of Arrow Ave.

Numerous police officers and ambulance personnel were at the scene.

Police said they found a woman in the area of 1840 Berlin Turnpike that had been struck by a car.

The woman was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on the pedestrian's conditions.

Berlin Turnpike is currently closed from the Wells Road off-ramp to the area of Arrow Road, while the crash is being investigated.

This is expected to be an extended process. The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Team was called and is investigating this crash. Anyone that may have witnessed this crash or has any information about this crash, is asked to call Sergeant Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at (860) 721-2900 or email john.blair@wethersfieldct.gov.

