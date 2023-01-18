Wethersfield town council member to step down for military service

Ryan Biggs (D-Wethersfield) announced he will be resigning his town council seat.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Wethersfield town council member Ryan Biggs will be stepping down from his seat for an upcoming military deployment.

“Due to a military deployment in the coming months, I announced last night that will be stepping down on the Wethersfield town council," said Town Councilor Ryan Biggs (D-Wethersfield) told FOX61 News on Wednesday.

Biggs has held his seat in council since 2020 to fill State Rep. Amy Morrin Bello's seat. He was re-elected in 2021.

The announcement was also made on the Wethersfield Democrats page Tuesday night.

The Wethersfield Democratic Town Committee said they will announce the Democrat that will be nominated to fill Biggs' spot in the coming weeks.

According to the Wethersfield Democrats post, Biggs served in the United States Navy/Naval Reserves for the past ten years and was promoted to Lieutenant Junior Grade. He served for five years as the regional coordinator of Navy Veteran Funerals before being commissioned as a reserve officer.

Biggs was recognized as being the first African American member of Wethersfield’s Town Council.

Wethersfield Democratic Town Councilor Ryan Biggs to Step Down from Council Seat for Military Service Wethersfield, CT... Posted by Wethersfield Democrats on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

"Within the military community, when we are asked if we are ready, we tend to respond with “Always Ready”. With that being said, I have been tagged to deploy in the coming months, which requires me to step down from my position on Wethersfield Town Council. When I was asked 2 years ago, if I would consider Town Council, my response was, just as it is in the Navy, “Always Ready," Biggs said in a statement at the town council meeting Tuesday. "I was encouraged by a very supportive community to consider the position of Town Councilor. This was my first time working for the community in this capacity and it was the faith and confidence of our community and my family that urged me to step into the role. It has truly been a blessing to serve the residents of our beautiful historic town."

Before taking a seat in the town council, Biggs served as a member of Wethersfield’s Veteran Commission, where he assisted with Veteran outreach and support in Wethersfield. Biggs is also a co-founder of the community organization “Calling All Brothers,” leading a team of more than 100 men mentoring youth in Greater Hartford.

“Ryan Biggs exemplifies selfless service to our community and country,” stated Wethersfield Democratic Committee Chair Martha Conneely. “He’s a highly respected leader who has worked to protect community services and promote an equitable and welcoming Wethersfield. We will be keeping Ryan and his family close in our thoughts and prayers as he steps away for military service and we look forward to his return to Wethersfield and community leadership.” Wethersfield Town Council Democratic Leader Ken Lesser added, “We’re very grateful for Ryan’s service. He is an important voice on Town Council and within our community. He will be greatly missed.”

