x
Wethersfield

Serious accident in Wethersfield closes part of Silas Deane Highway

The stretch of the highway between Nott Street and Cumberland Ave in both directions is closed.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — An accident in Wethersfield has closed a portion of Silas Deane Highway. 

The stretch of the highway between Nott Street and Cumberland Ave in both directions is closed for what Wethersfield police said is a serious accident that happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday.  Police said they expect to be on the scene for several hours. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

