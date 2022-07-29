Serious accident in Wethersfield closes part of Silas Deane Highway

The stretch of the highway between Nott Street and Cumberland Ave in both directions is closed.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — An accident in Wethersfield has closed a portion of Silas Deane Highway.

The stretch of the highway between Nott Street and Cumberland Ave in both directions is closed for what Wethersfield police said is a serious accident that happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday. Police said they expect to be on the scene for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.