Driver in fatal pedestrian crash in Wethersfield arrested: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — An arrest has been made in a crash that killed a pedestrian in Wethersfield last fall.

Police arrested Quintin Serafini, 31, of Newington on Thursday.

Serafini is accused of fatally striking a woman at the intersection of Nott Street and Ridge Road in November 2021. He stayed on the scene and cooperated with the officers, police said at the time.

Police charged Serafini with Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle, Failure of an Operator of a Motor Vehicle, Operation of Motor Vehicle in Violation of License Restrictions and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

