Portion of Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield closed after car crashes into pole

Police said the vehicle crashed into the utlity pole, shearing it in two. The driver suffered only minor injruies.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A portion of the Berlin Turnpike is closed while crews repair a utility pole after a crash Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. The Wethersfield Police Department said they received several 911 calls reporting the crash on the Berlin Turnpike.

When officers got to the scene, they found that a vehicle had been driving southbound on the Berlin Turnpike in the area of Pawtucket Avenue when it drove off the road and struck a utility pole.

The pole was sheared in two with low-hanging wires, causing a portion of the Berlin Turnpike to lose power.

The driver suffered only minor injuries, according to police, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Due to the damage to the pole and wires, portions of the Berlin Turnpike southbound at Nott Street and Route 5/15 southbound from the Silas Deane Highway will be closed as Eversource undergoes repairs.

Police said there might be continued delays and potential lane closures on the Berlin Turnpike throughout the morning.

The Wethersfield Police Department asks drivers to avoid the area if possible.

