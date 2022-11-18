x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wethersfield

Police investigation closes off roads in Wethersfield

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid this area and seek alternate routes.
Credit: FOX61

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid some neighborhoods in Wethersfield amid a police investigation.

Wethersfield police said the area of Prospect Street and Willow Street to Prospect Street and Ridge Road is closed off.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Witnesses told FOX61 News that it was a SWAT investigation and that residents have been asked to stay indoors.

There is no information regarding the police investigation.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

VIDEO: Neighbor records cars doing donuts in Wethersfield

Before You Leave, Check This Out