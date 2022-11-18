Police investigation closes off roads in Wethersfield

Residents and drivers are asked to avoid this area and seek alternate routes.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid some neighborhoods in Wethersfield amid a police investigation.

Wethersfield police said the area of Prospect Street and Willow Street to Prospect Street and Ridge Road is closed off.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Witnesses told FOX61 News that it was a SWAT investigation and that residents have been asked to stay indoors.

There is no information regarding the police investigation.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.