Prospect Street in Wethersfield reopens after suspect put into custody: Police

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A portion of Prospect Street that was closed since Friday is now reopened after police placed a suspect in custody, police told FOX61 Saturday morning.

Police and multiple assistance agencies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant since midday Friday.

Witnesses told FOX61 on Friday that the investigation was in the Collier Farms neighborhood and that residents were asked to stay indoors.

Throughout the night, Prospect Street from Willow Street to Ridge Road was closed as police contained the scene. The area is now reopening, police told FOX61.

Police are expected to provide more information later Saturday morning.

This is a developing story.

