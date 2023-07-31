Several people hospitalized after Wethersfield fire: Officials

One person was unable to get out of the residence, according to officials, and was rescued by first responders at the scene.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Several people are recovering after a fire Monday morning at a Wethersfield residence.

Fire Chief Brian Schroll said crews were called to Laconia Road around 6:20 a.m. on the report of a fire and a person unable to get out.

First responding fire crews, police, and a retired firefighter in the neighborhood rescued the person from the house through heavy smoke.

The fire was extinguished with the help of crews from Cromwell, Rocky Hill, Newington, and Berlin.

The person who was rescued was given medical care before they, and several others inside at the time the fire broke out, were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and observation.

The Wethersfield fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

