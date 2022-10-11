2 teens charged in Wethersfield bus stop assault, robbery of student

The 14-year-old was waiting for his bus when an unknown vehicle pulled up. The passenger then got out, physically assaulted the teen, and demanded his belongings.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police said two 16-year-olds are facing several charges in connection to a bus stop assault and robbery in September.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. on September 8, as 14-year-old Sean R was waiting for his morning bus for school on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Maple Street.

Sean told FOX61 at the time that usually his friend waited for the bus with him but that morning they were running late.

According to police, as Sean was waiting, an SUV pulled up to the bus stop. The front seat passenger then reportedly got out of the vehicle, walked over to Sean, and physically assaulted him while attempting to steal his belongings.

"One dude gets out in a COVID mask and a black hoodie, and he tells me to give him my stuff, and I say no – and then he starts hitting me and I hit him back," Sean told FOX61.

"They were punching me, slapping me, whatever they could to damage me," added Sean.

Eventually, the suspect stole Sean's phone and the vehicle drove off. About an hour later, Sean's phone was found partially damaged.

Police said they worked with detectives from the Middletown Police Department and learned information about the identities of the two teen suspects.

On Sunday, around 5:30 p.m. Wethersfield officers arrested the first of the two suspects on a warrant for his participation in the assault. On Monday, around 9:30 a.m., detectives arrested the second suspect on a warrant as well.

The teens have been charged with second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, risk of injury, conspiracy to commit risk of injury, third-degree assault, conspiracy to commit third-degree assault, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny.

Both teens are expected in Middletown's juvenile court Tuesday.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.