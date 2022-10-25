VIDEO: Cars spin donuts in Wethersfield parking lot

Neighbors tell FOX61 they thought they heard gunshots but later realized it was dozens of cars making donuts in a nearby parking lot.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Dozens of cars were captured doing donuts in a Wethersfield parking lot Saturday night.

It happened off Mill St and Silas Deane Highway where Walgreens, Marshalls & HomeGoods, and Pet Supplies Plus are. Neighbors thought they heard gunshots but looked outside to see cars spinning out in the parking lot. The backfire from car exhausts and screeching tires upset some who were relaxing late Saturday night.

"That’s surprising to me that that would happen here," Logan Zhang, who lives across the street, said. "If there’s cars around and they were lighting fireworks that’s pretty...not happy about that right next door where I live."

Police arrived on the scene and the cars and bystanders are seen fleeing. A firework exploded in the parking lot.

Neighbors say it appeared the cars were taking turns as smoke filled the air from the drifting tires. Skid marks were seen around the parking lot Tuesday.

Wethersfield Police say no arrests have been made as everyone dispersed when they arrived.

"I think they’re very daring to do something such in a public area and absolutely there’s a safety issue," Carole Freitas, Glastonbury, said. "It makes me feel angry because they’re putting lives at risk."

This is the second incident in the town within the last month of vehicles recklessly driving. In late September, dozens of vehicles and about a hundred people blocked an intersection underneath Wilbur Cross Highway while doing donuts at Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road.

Saturday's incident happened less than three miles away from September's rally.

"It’s absolutely a safety issue and it’s becoming very common believe it or not because you’re seeing people racing on the highway in traffic and it’s like they have an adrenaline for doing this but it makes me fear every day if I’m going to get into a car accident," Freitas said.

