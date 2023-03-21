Wethersfield carjacking suspect pushes woman out of car: Police

The woman wasn't injured.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — A carjacking suspect threatened a woman Monday before pushing her out of the car and driving away from the scene in her car, according to police.

Shortly after 2 p.m. a woman, who police described as elderly, was at 100 Executive Square, when a man entered her car as she attempted to park in the lot. Police described the suspect as about six feet tall, in his 20s or 30s, and wearing black pants and a hoodie.

The suspect then told the victim to take him home. The victim refused and the suspect said he had a gun before pushing her out of the car.

Police said she received medical attention at the scene but did not report any injuries.

The car, a 2011 Nissan Versa, was found several hours later in Hartford. It was seized for evidence processing.

Police asked residents to remain alert and vigilant.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Lt. Gustavo Rodriguiz at 860-721-2872.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

