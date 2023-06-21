Wethersfield Police host 'Cone with a Cop' event

“First day of summer, perfect weather, great day,” said Captain Marc Petruzzi.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — It’s the first day of summer and Wethersfield Police Department is starting it out with a bang with their Cone with a Cop event.

This event is like coffee with a cop but instead with ice cream.

Wethersfield Police are starting off the summer with a sweet treat with members of the community.

People enjoyed classic flavors like chocolate and got creative with flavors like: “Peanut butter ice cream, peanut butter swirl, and peanut butter cups,” at the event “Cone with A Cop” at Main Street Creamery and Café

“These kinds of events usually bring in a lot of people so it’s all hands-on deck around here.”

Dozens of people showed up to meet the officer and get a peak inside the cruisers.

“I think it’s cool that we get to meet the cops and go inside the police car and see what it looks like,” said Lilly Lynch.

“Awesome. It’s really nice. It’s just like being part of the community,” said Carol Heano.

Connecting with the community is what Captain Marc Petruzzi said is why they had this event.

“I think that all police departments have to have a focus on working with the community and being part of the community and events like this give us that opportunity to have it where people can talk with us and meet with us when it’s not a time of crisis. When it’s just a time to have fun and get to know each other,” saod Petruzzi.

So, whether it was getting to experience being in the back of the cruiser for fun or cooling down with their favorite flavor of ice cream, people say this was a great way to start the summer.

“Some people think police are just bad and I don’t want him to fear them. I want him to know that they are there to protect,” said Heano.

This was the first time the department has ever done a cone with the cop event.

