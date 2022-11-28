Wethersfield police looking for suspect that hit 2 cruisers

Police said the suspect crashed a stolen Jeep Compass into two vehicles.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Police are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen Jeep into two cruisers early Monday morning.

At 02:24 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol at the Almar Motel, 35 Arrow Road when he saw a license plate that had been reported stolen to the Middletown Police Department on to a silver Jeep Compass.

The officer saw the vehicle was occupied by a Black male operator and there were indications that the vehicle may possibly be stolen. A second officer arrived and they were both standing alongside the Jeep, the driver of the vehicle backed up and struck two Wethersfield Police cruisers and drove away.

Officers tried to pursue the vehicle; however, one cruiser was disabled. The pursuit was ended and there were no injuries to officers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the operator is asked to contact Officer Mark Wildman at 860-721-2900.

