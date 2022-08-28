2 dead in Wethersfield shooting

Police were called to the scene around 9:30 Saturday evening.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Two people are dead after a shooting Saturday evening.

At 9:28 p.m. police said they received 911 calls for the sound of gunshots in the area of 74 Mountain Laurel Drive. When they arrived, they found a vehicle parked in front of 74 Mountain Laurel Drive occupied by two victims who were dead.

According to police, there is no immediate threat to the community. Wethersfield police have requested Connecticut State Police to help process the scene and notification was made to the States Attorney Office.

The bodies were found in the Ashwood Court condominium complex located off Town Line Road, just over the border with Rocky Hill. The driveway to the complex is directly across from the shopping center with a Stop and Shop and a Walmart.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

The last homicide in town was the 2017 shooting of Vincent Basile by his classmate Noah Hendron. Hendron was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime in 2019.

