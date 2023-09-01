Police warn of possible 'street takeovers' in 2 Conn. towns this weekend

Police presence will be boosted in both cities this holiday weekend, and access to Willimantic's parks and plazas may be limited.

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — Police around Connecticut are warning some communities of possible street takeovers, involving large gatherings of ATVs and dirt bikes, happening during the holiday weekend. Advisories were issued in Manchester and in Willimantic.

Manchester police issued Friday a "Moderate Alert" on AtlasOne, advising residents of increased police presence as a response to a possible street takeover taking place Saturday.

Police believe it will happen in the area of Buckland Street and Pleasant Valley Road. Residents are being warned of any traffic delays that may occur.

"There will be a large police presence and officers will take enforcement action as needed," Manchester police said in the advisory.

Meanwhile, the Willimantic police are warning that a street takeover in their community may happen on Sunday.

As a result, police will boost their presence in the city and might have to limit access to the city's parks and plazas throughout the Labor Day weekend.

The Town of Windham, Willimantic Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and the Eastern Conn. State University Police Department are all aware of the possible street takeover and are taking all measures to reduce its impact on the community.

"Disruptive groups of all-terrain vehicles and dirt bike riders who engage in hazardous and illegal behavior will not be tolerated here," Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey said in a statement. "The Willimantic Police Department will take swift and effective measures to prevent any illegal activity on our streets."

Willimantic police warn that anyone caught driving an illegal all-terrain vehicle or dirt bike could be subject to a $1,000 fine for each local ordinance violation, in addition to citations or arrests.

---

---

