Windsor Locks man killed in I-291 South Windsor crash

Jose Cotto, 23, was driving a motorcycle when he lost control and fell off. He was hit by another vehicle.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A Windsor Locks man was killed in a crash on Interstate 291 in South Windsor Wednesday evening.

Jose Cotto, 23, of Windsor Locks, died after the motorcycle he was driving lost control and he fell off. He was hit by another car traveling in an adjacent lane.

According to Connecticut State Police, Cotto was traveling westbound just east of Exit 4 in the left lane, when the motorcycle tipped over and he fell off.

Cotto was struck by another vehicle traveling behind him. He also hit the side of a State Police vehicle which was parked on the right shoulder of the highway.

Cotto was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The occupants of the vehicle that struck him were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

This case remains under investigation.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov.

Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR Dean.

