Aerospace Academy has campers aiming high

The New England Air Museum program promotes flight history and goes hands-on.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — The New England Air Museum always has something in the air, this week the museum is full of camp kids ages 9 to 11 attending its Aerospace Academy.

In the second year of the Aerospace Academy program campers are exposed to a wide variety of different specialties in the aviation world.

Amand Goodheart Park, the director of education at the New England Air Museum said, “This camp is focused on aerospace history, flight science, aerospace engineering. We introduce our campers to hands-on learning experiences that they can’t get anywhere else.”



During a recent Wednesday, the campers were toiling in the technicalities of flying mini drones. Kat Jones, a flight instructor, and single-engine pilot was teaching the campers about drone technology.

Jones said, “we have a little introduction about how drones work, they have some play with one that they can twist the motors on and prod and poke it…and having some fun.”

10-year-old camper Claire Garcia Sega, from Somers, said, “I like the fun of getting to fly them and learn about what they are made of and about the different parts of the drones.”



For her efforts, Jones wants to continue to promote the aviation field – especially to girls hoping to join her ranks. She said, “we are all about getting more people into aviation, more youngsters and especially more women and girls into aviation,” she added, “This sort of opportunity is really great.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.