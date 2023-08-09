Bloomfield man guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, arson and evidence tampering

Kwanze Fluker conspired with Emmanuel Floyd as they followed, lay in wait and ultimately fatally shot Dominique Miller in 2021

HARTFORD, Conn — A Bloomfield man was found guilty in the 2021 death of a man who was ambushed in Windsor Locks. Kwanze Fluker, 27, of Bloomfield, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, Arson in the Second Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Prosecutors said Fluker conspired with Emmanuel Floyd to follow, lie in wait and ultimately fatally shoot Dominique Miller, 22, of Bloomfield as he sat waiting in a 2020 Polaris Slingshot for a traffic light in Windsor Locks on August 29, 2021. Video surveillance and analysis of cell phone records showed both Fluker and Floyd followed the victim around Bloomfield for over an hour, then onto I-91, and to the Exit 42 highway ramp where numerous shots were fired at the victim. The victim died of gunshot wounds to his head and neck.

In court, evidence was presented that showed hundreds of phone calls between the two defendants in the days leading up to the murder including a 90-minute call up to and during the time of the shooting on August 29, 2021. Evidence showed there were photos of the victim taken from social media screenshotted on Floyd’s phone before and after the murder, as well as internet searches on his phone of the murder scene, guns, the speed of a Polaris Slingshot, and car washes.

On September 3, 2021, when the State Police attempted to stop Fluker in the vehicle he was driving at the time of the murder, Fluker rammed his vehicle into multiple state police vehicles and both occupied and unoccupied civilian vehicles in Hartford. Fluker evaded State Police in Hartford and fled to East Hartford where he set his car on fire in an attempt to conceal his involvement in the murder. DNA evidence recovered from the car, as well as video surveillance evidence, connected Fluker to the crimes.

Floyd has pleaded guilty to a charge of Murder. He is scheduled for sentencing on September 7, 2023, in Hartford Superior Court.

Sentencing for Fluker is scheduled for October 12, 2023, in Hartford Superior Court.

