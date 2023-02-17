Bomb threat at 2 Windsor Locks schools unfounded: Police

Students from two elementary-level schools were evacuated after the schools received bomb threats over the phone, according to Windsor Locks police.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Two bomb threats called into two elementary-level schools in Windsor Locks on Friday morning were deemed to be unfounded, according to police.

A bomb threat was called into the North Street School around 10:44 a.m. Friday and officers responded to the pre-K to 2nd-grade school as classes went into lockdown.

The students were then evacuated and dismissed from the school out of precaution, police said.

Officers were called to another school - South Street School - around 11:30 a.m., as a bomb threat was made there as well. The school, with students in grades 3rd through 5th, was evacuated too.

Mutual aid responded to help students and parents with pickups and bus lineups.

Connecticut State Police also responded with a K9 to search both schools. There were no explosives or suspicious packages found, and both schools were deemed secure, police said.

When the threats were made, the schools each got one phone call with an automated voice on the other end, police said.

This remains under investigation.

