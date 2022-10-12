Targeted cyber-attack brings Bradley International Airport down

The Connecticut Airport Authority said they don't know who initiated the attack.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The website for Bradley International Airport is back up after briefly being down Wednesday due to a targeted cyber attack.

Ryan Tenny from the Connecticut Airport Authority said that the website was offline as a result of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) incident.

The CAA said it can't speculate on who initiated the DDoS or why Bradley was targeted but the incident was isolated to the website and did not impact flights and no data was been breached.

Tenny said the website is now fully accessible.

This is a developing story.

