Breeze Airways announces new spring routes, nonstop service to Los Angeles

The new routes launch in May, servicing two new stops in Florida, one to New Orleans, and a daily, nonstop to Los Angeles.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Breeze Airways is launching new destinations out of Bradley International Airport this spring.

The new routes include Fort Myers, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Tampa, Florida. The airline is also adding a one-stop, no-plane change flight to Los Angeles.

Kevin Dillon, the Connecticut Airport Authority executive director, said that the airport welcomes Breeze's expansion.

"As the airline’s base, we appreciate their investment in our region and are grateful for their support of our vision to make travel out of Bradley International Airport even more convenient," Dillon said.

Here's how the new routes will operate:

Flights from Bradley to Fort Myers will begin May 17 and run Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flights from Bradley to New Orleans start May 19 and run through September 5 on Mondays and Fridays.

Flights from Bradley to Tampa begin May 18 and will run Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The non-stop flights to Los Angeles will begin on May 17 and will run daily.

“Here we grow again,” said David Neeleman, Breeze’s Founder and CEO. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. Hartford residents can now get to Florida and Louisiana twice as fast, for about half the price!”

Learn more about Breeze's other routes and their airfares on their website.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.