Changes coming to concessions at Bradley

Soon you'll be be able to get your Starbucks fix after you go through security.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Just got through the TSA checkpoint at BDL and find yourself in need of a Starbucks fix? It won't be long before you'll be able to order your double macchiato venti with oat milk and take it to your gate.

The Connecticut Airport Authority and airport concessionaire Paradies Lagardère will be upgrading its existing offerings at Bradley International Airport and adding two new dining concepts.

A new Starbucks will be built post-TSA screening, located in the food court area. The Starbucks will be opening at the end of this summer.

A sit-down restaurant, called Beercode Kitchen & Bar, is also planned for the Gates 20-30 concourse, which currently does not offer a sit-down option. The restaurant will be a unique, gastropub-style concept offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, with local craft beer and other beverages.

Paradies Lagardère currently operates six retail locations, two CNBC Stores, two New England Travelmarts, one iStore, and one Avanti Marketplace.

As part of the upcoming upgrades, they will be updating all six concepts. Four will be refreshed within their existing brand. Two concepts will reopen under a new name, CT River Landing and Charter Oak Emporium.

