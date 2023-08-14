x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Windsor Locks

Stun gun found in passenger's bag at Bradley Airport

It was found during a security screening.
Credit: TSA
TSA finds stun gun at BDL

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn — A stun gun in a woman's handbag was found last week by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Bradley International Airport, according to a social media post. 

The stun gun, a little larger than a flip phone, was found during a security screening on Wednesday. Connecticut State Police responded and confiscated the item. 

TSA officials reminded passengers to pack items like this in checked baggage only, not carry-on luggage. 

On August 3, TSA  officers at Tweed New Haven Airport prevented a man from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane. Upon checking the 46-year-old man's backpack, TSA discover a loaded 9mm with a round chamber. 

The South Carolina resident stated that he was in a rush and forgot to put the firearm into his checked luggage, according to TSA. This mistake caused the passenger to miss his flight.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

As of June, the TSA said the officers found 19 firearms at New England security checkpoints in 2023 - including three at Bradley Airport. In 2022, TSA officers detected a record of 47 firearms at New England security checkpoints.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, officials reserve the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded gun into a checkpoint is $3,000 and can go as high as $15,000 depending on any mitigating circumstances.

This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.  

The complete list of civil penalties can be found here. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges. 

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.  

Related Articles

 Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON XFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

 

More Videos

In Other News

Bradley International Airport adds ground transportation center

Before You Leave, Check This Out