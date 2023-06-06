Windsor Locks fast food dispute ends in wild chase, arrest

One of the suspects stuck a gun in the mouth of a fast food employee, according to police.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — What started as a dispute over fast food, turned into an alleged threat, and then a wild police chase into a second town Monday evening.

Govanni Isiah Nelson, 20, of Springfield Gardens, New York was charged with Threatening 1st degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without Permit, Illegal Possession of a Weapons in a motor vehicle, Illegal Possession of a Large Magazine, Interfering with Police, Sale of Narcotics, and Breach of Peace.

Kenneth Raheem Harris, 20, of Hartford was charged with Illegal Possession of a Large Magazine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police, Illegal Sale Cannabis, Possession of a Weapon in a motor vehicle, Breach of Peace, and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit.

Both have a $100,000 bond and were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m. Windsor Locks officers responded to a 911 call reporting a black male had just left Wendy’s on Rt.75 after threatening to shoot the employees. The suspect left in a BMW along with two other black males.

Police said the suspects ordered food at the drive-through and were dissatisfied. They went into Wendy’s under the guise of making a food complaint and threatened to shoot the employees and stuck a gun into the mouth of one of the employees. A gun was seen by employees inside of the suspect vehicle when it was positioned underneath the drive-through window.

The suspects left in the BMW as Windsor Locks officers spotted and pursued them onto Rt. 20 eastbound. Police said they put out a stop stick but the car continued and the driver engaged officers in pursuit onto I 91 South. The driver tried to ram a cruiser numerous times as they attempted to bring the suspect vehicle to a controlled stop.

As the pursuit neared Exit 38 A, the tires began to deflate and disintegrate. Police said the suspects fled the vehicle, and it rolled back into a cruiser, causing minor damage. The suspects ran into wooded area between the highway and Lamberton Road, Windsor. All three suspects fled and jumped a fence to escape as Windsor Locks officers and State Police were in foot pursuit. Nelson was captured first by Windsor Locks officer who found him hiding in the wooded area.

The other two suspects, possibly armed, continued to evade police using the wooded area and dusk to dark conditions concealing their movement. The Windsor Locks Police K-9 was deployed. He located and apprehended Harris. Harris had a black small bag recovered by K-9 Rocko. Once opened the bag contained white powder which spewed into the air contaminating both the K-9 officer and dog, Rocko. The concern was the possibility of fentanyl being in the white powder mix of suspected illegal narcotics, which can be fatal. Both were treated and released.

State Police deployed a drone and Trooper 1 helicopter, however the third suspect has not been located.

The vehicle was taken into police custody and a search incident to arrest when it was discovered around 90 grams of crack, a Glock 40 cal. pistol, with extended magazine, and suspected narcotics packaged for sale, along with drug paraphernalia were in the vehicle.

Police conducted a daylight follow-up search of the area where the suspects were apprehended. A second handgun was located in the wooded area. Investigation remains underway to verify a link between the newly discovered handgun and the suspects in this incident.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

