Wrong-way driver collides with another car, faces DUI charge: State Police

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong way and colliding with another car on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks early Saturday morning.

State police were called to a wrong-way driver on I-91 south, near Exit 40 in Windsor Locks.

A car was traveling the wrong way in the right lane while a BMW was traveling south in the center lane when the car collided with the BMW, troopers said.

The BMW driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, and the wrong-way driver did not report injuries, troopers said.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford, was arrested on the scene. He faces reckless driving and DUI charges.

Ennis was released on a $1,500 bond and has been ordered to appear in court on Jan. 27.

