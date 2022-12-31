Wrong-way driver collides with another car, faces DUI charge: State Police

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong way and colliding with another car on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks early Saturday morning.
State police were called to a wrong-way driver on I-91 south, near Exit 40 in Windsor Locks.
A car was traveling the wrong way in the right lane while a BMW was traveling south in the center lane when the car collided with the BMW, troopers said.
The BMW driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, and the wrong-way driver did not report injuries, troopers said.
The wrong-way driver, identified as Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford, was arrested on the scene. He faces reckless driving and DUI charges.
Ennis was released on a $1,500 bond and has been ordered to appear in court on Jan. 27.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.