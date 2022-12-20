Amazon Fulfillment Center in Windsor busy packing holiday gifts

Santa’s Workshop isn’t the only place where crews are busy packing presents this holiday season.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Santa’s Workshop isn’t the only place where crews are busy packing presents this holiday season.

Employees and robots at the the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Windsor are working around the clock to make sure the items you order online are delivered on-time and without issue.



“These orders go across the entire country,” said General Manager Shirley Tarabochia. “Basically every time that you click ‘purchase’ your order could come, could be allocated here, to this location, and to be picked, packed and shipped to our next part of the supply chain.”



The facility is the size of more than 28 football fields. Automation and technology play a major role in getting inventory off the shelves, into boxes and out for delivery.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines



“Everything is automated in our Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center from the way that we receive our products in the building to the way we place them and make them available on our website,” said Tarabochia.



About 4,000 employees also help get the job done.



“They play a huge role here. It’s a combined effort between our automated system and employees and without them, we wouldn’t be able to make any of these orders happen,” said Tarabochia.



Rows of yellow “pods” stocked with inventory line the fulfillment center.



“Our pods are these yellow big structures that have all of our inventory available for our customers. As soon as you click purchase, those orders could be assigned to this building and goes into that screen where it tells our picker which item they need to locate in that pod,” said Tarabochia.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.