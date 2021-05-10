Windsor store provides employment opportunities for people of all abilities

The store's owner is a mother of two adult children with special needs and provides employment opportunities to people of all abilities.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Matt Glad knows how to make people feel welcome. He works the sales floor at the Blue Dragonfly gift shop in Windsor.

“I am a people person, I say good morning to the customers, and I asked them if they need help with anything,” said Glad.

The Windsor store has all kinds of items to get a jump-start on your holiday shopping.

The special spot is the dream of Windsor mom, Susan Miller who is the mother of two adult children with special needs.

For seven years Miller and her team have used the Blue Dragonfly to provide employment to people of all abilities through the Family Partnership of Connecticut.

“You have to think outside the box," said Miller. "You have to go out and bang down some doors and get the community to recognize our folks can work. They are great workers.”

Job training is also part of the mix said Blue Dragonfly team member, Bill Zagorski.

“Being able to see our individuals thrive in the environment we provide for them is fantastic, said Zaborski.

A new, neighboring art studio where employees can make some of what they sell is also part of the same shopping complex.

“The ones that I found flourish with those abstract activities, maybe the ones who had trouble during the day communicating,” said art instructor, Jade Brannon.

The Blue Dragonfly is open Monday to Saturday and will have expanded hours for the holiday season.

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM