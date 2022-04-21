Chemical investigation in Windsor home; officers hospitalized

One person inside the house needed medical assistance and was taken to the hospital. Four police officers were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Four Windsor police officers and a resident were hospitalized after being exposed to a substance while responding to a call in a home.

Police responded to a call for a welfare check in the area of Salem Circle and Plymouth Street shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said there was no answer at the door, but had access to the garage. They then smelled strong fumes and called the fire department to assist. Before firefighters arrived, police went inside the home, opened the windows, and tried to get the fumes out.

"The officers were able to identify an odor and then began experiencing symptoms - itchy throat," said Windsor Police chief Donald Melanson during a news conference. "They could tell there was something in the air and they realized that it wasn't safe for them to proceed

Windsor police, the Windsor fire department, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) were all on the scene to conduct a "chemical investigation."

The scene has since been cleared, and neighbors can return to their homes, officials said.

There is no criminality connected to this incident at this time. It is not clear what caused the fumes and what chemical the officers were exposed to, police said.

Chief of Windsor PD addressing incident on Plymouth St. Responded to a home with fumes inside - called for FD for help. Person inside needed medical assistance. Non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/vsNg2bgAt3 — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) April 21, 2022

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

