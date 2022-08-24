Dreams are being made with new construction on Rainbow Road

WINDSOR, Conn. — Rainbow Road in Windsor is about to get brighter. That’s what the team of professionals and volunteers from the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity thinks.
Currently, they are working on a “cluster build”; Four Habitat Homes in the construction stages that will be life-changing for four area families.
“When we can build multiple houses -- it’s not just impacting one family, it’s impacting the whole neighborhood and creating a community of like-minded folks who are hard-working and ready to make a difference,” said Chris McKelvie, the director of construction for the Hartford Area Habitat for Humanity.
There were plenty of moving parts during a Summer Wednesday on-site at the Rainbow Road location, including about a dozen volunteers from Wethersfield-based retirement and investment advisors Johnson Brunetti.
After getting measurements for a front door to one of the homes, Eric Hogarth, a senior partner at Johnson Brunetti said everyone at the office is taking part over a three-day period in the house builds.
“We want to have a bigger impact in Connecticut,” said Hogarth. "The entire house is being built by volunteers.”
The four single-family homes will all have four bedrooms, one and a half baths plus a one-car garage. They are all set to be completed and dedicated to families in January.
"That’s an amazing thing,” Hogarth said.
Paul Kiefer, a crew leader and 22-year-long volunteer for Habitat for Humanity added, “when you see families moving in, what a wonderful thing that is -- that they are going to own their own home.”
Habitat for Humanity in Windsor
