New York Giants' Jason Pinnock hosts free football camp for kids in Windsor

The camp will take place Saturday, June 17.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Starting safety for the New York Giants, Jason Pinnock, will host his first-ever football camp for boys and girls aged 5-12 on Saturday.

The camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Jack O'Brien Stadium, located at 25 Sage Park Rd. in Windsor.

Born and raised in Windsor, Pinnock played college ball at Pittsburgh, where he earned ALL-ACC honors. Drafted in 2021 as a 5th-round pick, Pinnock is currently the starting safety for the New York Giants.

Pinnock said that his upbringing was heavily influenced by his time at the local Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford. He said the organization helped with his social skills, and has also served as a refuge from the negative influences that tend to capture young Black men.

The camp will provide youth with an opportunity to improve their football skills while learning valuable life lessons. Participants will learn the basics of football, including throwing, catching, and footwork. The camp is free of charge, and a portion of the proceeds donated will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford.



In addition to Pinnock, the camp will feature appearances from Connecticut natives such as Brandin Echols, Isaiah Dunn, Tyler Coyle, Michael Carter, Jarvis Miller, and more.

For camp announcements and content, follow @jpinnyyouthcamp on Instagram.

