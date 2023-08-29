Parents sound off at meeting over alarming photos of mold at Windsor elementary school

Pictures surfaced of mold on desks, ceilings, and other surfaces at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School.

WINDSOR, Conn. — In Windsor, parents are concerned with sending their children to school due to pictures surfacing of what they say is mold in Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School. The Board of Education met on Tuesday night to hear parents’ comments.

“I’m angry, really angry because children’s health is also a huge part of their education,” said Karen Mendoza.

Parents' frustration and worry were clear on their faces in Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

“It’s scary sending your child into a building that you know is not safe,” said Mendoza.

This comes after pictures surfaced of mold on desks, ceilings, and other surfaces at Oliver Ellsworth Elementary School.

“This is a situation that has not happened overnight and unfortunately will not be resolved overnight,” said Windsor BOE Vice President, Leonard Lockhart.

Now, parents and teachers want answers to what the solutions will be as they send their children to school.

“I am absolutely disgusted and worried not only for my child that’s there but for the staff that’s there,” said Amanda Beane.

While parents say these pictures are from last week, the superintendent says otherwise.

“They’re not from this year and they are not from any time school was in session. So, in the summer, that’s when we discovered the issue last summer,” said Dr. Terrell Hill.

The district also said third-party testing was done and results were in legal parameters for students and staff to be in the school. The superintendent doubled down that it was safe.

“I will say clearly and one of my daughters works at that school. I’m not going to risk my children and risk my family and I’m not going to risk any children here at Windsor Public Schools,” said Hill.

He said the latest report on the issue came in Tuesday afternoon and he’ll release those details on Wednesday while BOE members say the bottom line is there is a problem that needs to be fixed.

“This is not a time for finger-pointing. This is a time where we come together and provide leadership, collaboration, and make sure that at least this board of education can earn back the trust of the citizens and the staff,” said Lockhart.

Another big topic tonight was the lack of transparency between officials and parents. Some of the solutions the board voted on were:

Appoint a team to provide updates for the town council, BOE, and school staff weekly

Appoint a spokesperson for the update for the public

Provide a section on the school districts website about what’s happening at the school

Provide an understanding of possible solutions for children and teachers for the school year and costs in collaboration with the town manager

The superintendent is having a public discussion Wednesday with community members who want to join him and the next town council meeting is next Tuesday.

