Suspect in carjacking, robbery, deadly crash in Windsor identified

WINDSOR, Conn — Windsor police have identified the man who they said stole a car, robbed a bank, and died after the car crashed into a tree earlier this week, all while a 17-month-old was in the back seat. The toddler is still in the hospital, recovering in the ICU.

Police identified the man Friday as Andrew Wrann, 33, of Enfield.

Wrann on Wednesday stole a car from St. Gabriel School on Bloomfield Avenue with the 17-month-old still inside, according to police. Police got a 911 call reporting the car theft just after 9 a.m.

Another 911 call less than a minute later reported a robbery at the Windsor Federal Savings Bank at 250 Broad St. At about the same time, a third 911 call came in about a single car crash into a tree at a home on Windsor Avenue near Hillcrest Road.

First responders arrived within minutes and used the jaws of life to cut off the vehicle's roof and get the toddler out. Mom was brought to the scene to be reunited with the toddler shortly after the crash.

The toddler is still recovering at the pediatric ICU at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. The toddler was responsive while being taken to the hospital.

Wrann died at the scene, police said Wednesday.

St. Gabriel’s School was briefly put on lockdown Wednesday as a result of the car theft, and the bank closed Wednesday after the robbery.

The crash, robbery and car theft all remain under investigation.

