Windsor police cook Thanksgiving meals for families in need

Windsor police officers spent their own time and their own dime to make sure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINDSOR, Conn — Police officers in Windsor are working to make sure everyone in need has a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

Officers cooked turkey and all the fixings Wednesday to be delivered to dozens of people across town during the holiday.

"It’s been awesome to see it grow," said Windsor police officer Joshua Amaro.

An act of kindness that started with just two police officers in a small kitchen has grown into a bigger annual thanksgiving tradition.

"We would find there was a lot of people that needed food that didn’t have families so we started cooking for them," said officer Tyra Taylor.

For the seventh year, officer Taylor and officer Amaro are focusing on those people that may be spending Thanksgiving alone or can't afford a turkey dinner.

More feel good stories this morning! @CTWindsorPolice is cooking Thanksgiving meals for people in need. Officers come together with their families to make sure everyone in town has a home cooked meal. More on @FOX61News all morning long pic.twitter.com/chMBsYNeXQ — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) November 23, 2022

"I think it’s really important, there are a lot of families and a lot of people that are alone on the holidays, we see them every year and they’re asking, 'are you guys cooking again on Thanksgiving' because they have nowhere to go and they don’t have kitchens or stoves," said Taylor.

This year there are a lot of cooks in the kitchen, including other men and women in blue, and their families. Even army recruits are providing extra hands.

"Being able to come together and having this family grow together as well it’s been great to see that," said Amaro.

"It’s been a really great experience for me to know that I’m actually helping for a great cause for people in need but promise you won't make me make the mashed potatoes," said Alex Amaro.

Around 60 plates are being stuffed with turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and all the sides, on the officers' own time and dime.

For the community, it's a reminder their local officers always have their backs.

"It's that extra hand that they’re getting and they see the police department in a different light with us coming together to help them have a plate and a warm meal for Thanksgiving," said officer Amaro.

All of the meals will be hand-delivered by the officers on Thursday to people in need just in time for Thanksgiving dinner.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.