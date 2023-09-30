Windsor police officer hit by car while responding to series of crashes on I-91 south

The responding Windsor police officer was on the scene of the pole crash near Exit 37 around 2:25 a.m. when a vehicle hit him and then drove off.

WINDSOR, Conn — Connecticut state police are investigating a series of crashes that happened on Interstate 91 South in Windsor overnight Saturday, including one crash where a police officer was hit by a car.

A light pole had fallen onto part of I-91 South in a prior crash, and a Ram truck was driving in the HOV lane just before 2 a.m. when it crashed into the fallen pole, state police said. No injuries were reported among the four occupants, including a 9-week-old baby.

The responding Windsor police officer was on the scene of the pole crash near Exit 37 around 2:25 a.m. when a vehicle hit him and then drove off, state police said.

EMS treated the 22-year-old officer on the scene for minor pain.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that hit the police officer at this time.

It is not known when the first crash that brought the light pole down happened.

This is a developing story.

