Windsor

Student, football player at Windsor High School dies after practice

Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks said Elijah-Jay Mariano-Rivera, 15, was running "light drills" when he suddenly collapsed.
Credit: FOX61
file photo

WINDSOR, Connecticut — A Windsor High School student and football player has tragically passed away following a practice on Tuesday afternoon, town officials say. 

Windsor Mayor Donald Trinks said Elijah-Jay Mariano-Rivera, 15, was running light drills when he suddenly collapsed. The coaching staff started CPR, and an ambulance transported him to CT Children's where he was pronounced dead.   

"This is horrible. He was a young man doing what he loved. All our thoughts and prayers are with his family and teammates," said Trinks. 

Counselors will be available for students tomorrow. 

Windsor officials say that the child's family is requesting privacy as they grieve their loss. 

The Windsor school system's superintendent will be giving an official statement later in the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

