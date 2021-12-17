Police couldn't establish cause for arrest in noose investigation at Winsor Amazon site

Investigators identified persons of interest but could not find a cause for arrest. The case will remain open in case new information comes in.

WINDSOR, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was first published in May 2021.

After seven months of investigating reports that a noose was found in an Amazon warehouse construction site in Windsor, police said Friday that they have been able to identify persons of interest, but have not been able to establish a probable cause for an arrest.

A noose was found at the Amazon construction site on Kennedy Road on April 24. The FBI and Connecticut State Police came to the site on April 27 to start the investigation.

Construction site personnel were interviewed, as well as people not directly involved in the construction site. Camera footage and shift logs were also analyzed, police said.

The people of interest told police that they believed they were being targeted "on the theory that they hung the noose to get off the job in hopes of getting a prevailing wage, higher paying job at a different site."

Police used polygraphs for persons of interest that provided conflicting information during interviews. The people of interest did not continue cooperating with the investigation after the polygraph exams, police said.

A phone from a person of interest contained photos of the noose taken on April 22, just two days before it was initially discovered. No other leads were discovered, police said.

Investigators concluded that a cause to arrest a suspect could not be established. The case will remain open in case new information comes in.

In late April and throughout May, several nooses were found on the site, causing the site to shut down several times. Civil rights activists protested at the site, demanding answers on the situation.

A reward for information was offered for as much as $100,000.

