Dog left in hot car, woman charged say Southington police

The incident happened on June 30.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman was charged Monday with leaving a dog in her car last month when she was inside a nearby building.

Denise Kedzierski, 58, of Wilton, was charged with cruelty to animals. She was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 8.

On June 30, around 1:45 p.m. officers were called to the parking lot of the Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Avenue, for the report of an unattended dog in a vehicle.

When they arrived, police said they found a white Jeep Cherokee, and the vehicle's owner, Kedzierski. Kedzierski told police she had left her dog in her vehicle for no more than 20 minutes while inside Southington Care Center visiting. She said the windows had been rolled down to allow air to enter the vehicle. According to police, the temperature was 83.8 degrees.

Witnesses told police they saw something inside the vehicle, which turned out to be a dog. The vehicle was parked directly in the sunlight and the dog appeared increasingly lethargic, was breathing heavy, and panting said police. Both officers and witnesses reported the dog had been in the vehicle at least 25 minutes with the two front windows open approximately two to three inches.

After an investigation, police said Kedzierski was charged on Monday.

