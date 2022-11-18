Woman killed in New Hartford accident

Police said the woman's vehicle crossed over the double yellow lines in the roadway for an unknown reason and struck the mans car.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman died after a car crash in New Hartford on Friday.

Police confirm Gena Marie Hartzell, 60, of Torrington succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident. The other driver involved, Stephen Miller Mcdonald, 53, of Hartford was possibly injured in the accident and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.

Police said the man's vehicle was headed eastbound on RT 202 in New Hartford. The woman's vehicle was traveling westbound on the same road. For an unknown reason, the woman's vehicle crossed the double yellow line in the roadway and struck the man's vehicle head-on. Both of the vehicles were towed from the scene. State Police at Troop B in North Canaan said the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

