Man steals woman's purse in Walmart parking lot: Southington police

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A woman was knocked to the ground after trying to get her purse back from a thief in a Walmart parking lot on Monday, Southington police said.

Officers arrived at the parking lot of Walmart on Queen St following a report of a 71-year-old woman who had her purse stolen while walking into the store around 10 a.m., police said.

Police said the woman had told officers a white Nissan Altima had pulled up to her in the parking lot on her way to the store when a man came out of the passenger side and forcefully ripped her purse away from her.

The woman told police she was knocked to the ground as the thief returned to the vehicle with the purse. When she got up and approached the vehicle, she was almost knocked to the ground a second time, police said.

Southington police said they found the Altima traveling north on Queen St and turning onto I-84 West. Officers attempted to follow the vehicle but were forced to end the pursuit due to the high rate of speed the Altima was traveling.

Police said the purse was recovered at 11:15 a.m., however the location of the suspect remains unclear.

The suspect was reported as a Black male, driving a stolen Altima and has a Rhode Island registration of #1EC523.

Anyone who has seen this vehicle is asked to call Southington Police at 860-621-0101 or 911.

This is the second report of an incident in two days involving a suspect attempting to steal a woman's purse, with the first happening on Saturday at a Stop and Shop in Wallingford.

